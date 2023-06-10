ELIS (XLS) Trading 45.3% Lower Over Last Week

ELIS (XLS) traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $3,144.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00019090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015264 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,747.74 or 1.00089549 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0770255 USD and is down -13.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,853.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.