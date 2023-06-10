Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.41

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 91.41 ($1.14) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.11). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 89.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 525,360 shares traded.
ESP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.12 million, a PE ratio of 792.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34.
In related news, insider Alice Avis purchased 53,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,096 ($57,304.82). Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
