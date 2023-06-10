EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Down 1.2%

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 2,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$268.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 98.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.222525 EPS for the current year.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

