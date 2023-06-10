Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lifted by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 2,384,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

