Energi Price Hits $0.0578 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $60,311.50 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0578 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,519,186 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.