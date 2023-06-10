Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.40. Energy Focus shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 26,102 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 430.14% and a negative net margin of 181.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

