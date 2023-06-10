Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.79

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.79 and traded as low as $80.35. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 30,286,553 shares traded.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.71.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $12,363,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,043.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 87,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,691 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.