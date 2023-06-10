Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 35,415 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 896.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,364 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,415 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 64,523 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $312,911,000 after purchasing an additional 220,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $294,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,828.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $25,051.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,887 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,922 shares of company stock worth $801,063 and sold 26,809 shares worth $2,144,518. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.