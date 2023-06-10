Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 29,155 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

PDD stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

