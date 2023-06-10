Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 11,186 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 1,888.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $139.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.08. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.89.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.