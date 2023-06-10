Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 150,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $4,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,048 shares of company stock worth $65,311,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Shares of RPRX opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPRX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

