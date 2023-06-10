Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.44 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:ELF opened at $104.51 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 259,358 shares of company stock worth $24,335,704. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

