Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.87 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after acquiring an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.33. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.68 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

