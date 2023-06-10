Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 215,026 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

