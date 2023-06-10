Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 3,400 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $723,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.