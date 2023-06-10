Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases 8,945 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 308.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in RH were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after buying an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $35,953,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RH opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.20. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $351.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

