Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,225 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 605,112 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $106,404,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,951,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,489 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $30.05 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

