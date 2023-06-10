Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112,257 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.54% of Enphase Energy worth $195,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after buying an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

ENPH traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,135. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

