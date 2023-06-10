EOS (EOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $938.01 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. EOS has a market capitalization of $938.01 million and $100.50 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000925 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,093,503,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,507,656 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

