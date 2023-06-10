EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $462.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

