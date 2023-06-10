Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

