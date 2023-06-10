Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5,224.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,446,762 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for about 4.6% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of Equity Residential worth $86,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 15,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 38.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,341,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,105,000 after acquiring an additional 652,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,072. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

