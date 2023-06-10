ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $532.38

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $532.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00019510 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.63 or 1.00367255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00963325 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

