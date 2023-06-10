Ethereum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.67 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,828.54 or 0.06941419 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $219.84 billion and approximately $4.67 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003358 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,226,903 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.