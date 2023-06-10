Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $165,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 57.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,604,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,794. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock worth $10,979,929. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

