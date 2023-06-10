EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 2,442 shares trading hands.

EuroSite Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power, Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

