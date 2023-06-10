Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $23.87 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $440,587.57 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.