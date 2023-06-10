Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.86 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Evmos has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $30.86 million and approximately $812,028.84 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

