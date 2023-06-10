Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

