Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Up 5.4%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 168,233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 115,645 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Executive Network Partnering by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 673,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

