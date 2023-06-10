Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.8% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,252,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,388,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

