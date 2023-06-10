EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $6.73. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 345,127 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 341,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 62,124 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 564,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

