FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.30. Approximately 2,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 10,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

