FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,756 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.76. 1,654,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,771. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.82 and a 200 day moving average of $205.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.