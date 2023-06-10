Fetch.ai Trading Down 32.7% Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $149.86 million and approximately $54.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00044150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,089,537 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

