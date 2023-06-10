FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Director Sells $128,013.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) Director James A. Schoeneck sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $128,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,207.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FGEN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 1,787,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,282. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.78. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,313,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,472,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after buying an additional 420,828 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.9% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,456,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,973,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in FibroGen by 91.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,637,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 1,262,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

