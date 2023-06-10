Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Increased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

