Financial Review: Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) vs. Its Peers

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) is one of 54 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sendas Distribuidora to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 57.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $58.17 billion $236.31 million 16.95 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors $30.60 billion $705.75 million 217.70

Analyst Recommendations

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sendas Distribuidora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1105 2674 2856 113 2.29

As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sendas Distribuidora has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.86% 29.13% 2.88% Sendas Distribuidora Competitors 1.82% 15.81% 4.57%

Volatility & Risk

Sendas Distribuidora has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sendas Distribuidora’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, suggesting that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora competitors beat Sendas Distribuidora on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

