Financial Survey: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) versus Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $18.25 billion 1.60 $1.59 billion N/A N/A Reed’s $53.04 million 0.16 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.39

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.6% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus target price of $68.09, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Reed’s.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -35.75% -1,582.74% -64.66%

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Reed’s on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

