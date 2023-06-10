Finch Therapeutics Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 12th (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Monday, June 12th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. 541,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 25,084.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.74%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Finch Therapeutics Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 202.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524, FIN-525, and other microbiome product candidates for inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.