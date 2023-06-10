First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.44

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as low as $12.74. First Guaranty Bancshares shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 39,327 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

In related news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

