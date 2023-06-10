FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and traded as high as $2.80. FiscalNote shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 1,996,227 shares trading hands.

FiscalNote Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $376.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.28.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. The business had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FiscalNote Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,634,000. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

