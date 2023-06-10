Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.