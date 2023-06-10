Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.66. Fosun International shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands.

Fosun International Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

