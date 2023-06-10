FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 68,222 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

