Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech



Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

