Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Up 1.9%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.48 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Approximately 8,247,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,848% from the average daily volume of 423,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.08).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.29.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

