Future (LON:FUTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,845

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,040 ($25.36) to GBX 1,845 ($22.94) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($32.58) to GBX 1,654 ($20.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Future from GBX 1,153 ($14.33) to GBX 668 ($8.30) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.14) to GBX 1,350 ($16.78) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,459.40 ($18.14).

Future stock opened at GBX 720.50 ($8.96) on Tuesday. Future has a 1 year low of GBX 693.50 ($8.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,008 ($24.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 984.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,235.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £870.80 million, a P/E ratio of 742.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Jon Steinberg purchased 90,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £802,866.62 ($998,093.76). Company insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

