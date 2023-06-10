FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Increased by Zacks Research

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $129.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $126.02. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $129.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $43.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $29.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $34.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $137.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $34.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $153.63 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 EPS.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

AZO opened at $2,365.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,576.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,493.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

