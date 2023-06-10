General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for about 2.2% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,839. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $107.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

